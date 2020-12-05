The Delta government in collaboration with the Nigerian Naval Engineering College (NNEC), Sapele, on Friday flagged-off a yellow fever vaccination campaign in Sapele Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking during the opening ceremony , Commodore Nanmanle Damtung, NNEC Commandant, said that no fewer than 5,000 people are targeted to benefit from the five-day exercise.

According to Damtung, those targeted to benefit from the exercise include staff and students of the naval college, people of Ogorode which is the host community and members of staff of about three companies located in the area.

He noted that the college would provide the logistics while the state government would provide the vaccines.

“Delta government initiated the exercise and we keyed into it. We are collaborating to assist and facilitate in providing some of the logistics.

“Our staff will assist in carrying out the vaccination, not only in our environment (barracks), but in the community, generally.

“In this exercise, the Sapele Naval Engineering College community alone will be running into about 1, 200 or so.

Then, the larger community of Ogorode area that includes the Flour Mills and the Sapele Power area will add up to another 3,000 to 4,000 persons. That will make up an excess of 5,000 people,” Damtung said.

Dr Mordi Ononye, Commissioner for Health, Delta, represented by the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Sapele area, Dr Abeke Kingsley, said that the exercise was timely.

Ononye commended the Nigerian Navy for their resilient on health issues.

