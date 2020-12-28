Personnel of the Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT Lagos, on Sunday, rescued twelve drowning passengers of an outward engine boat which capsized along Takwa Bay area of Lagos.

It was gathered that the incident was caused by waves from another boat transiting the same area at about 8:10 pm.

The passengers of the ill-fated boat shouted for help to no avail until personnel of the NNS Beecroft who were at the vicinity on routine patrol were alerted.

The Western Naval Command Information Officer, Commander Thomas Otuji, in a statement, said:

“The personnel were deployed to the scene for search and rescue operations. All passengers onboard the ill-fated boat were rescued alive and conveyed to the Naval Medical Centre, Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island Lagos, for immediate medical care.

“Once again, boat operators and passengers are strongly advised to adhere to safety guidelines and measures before embarking on any trip. Relevant unions and Associations are further advised to ensure that safety gears are provided by their members, passengers and to enforce the compulsory use of the safety gears by all passengers.

“Additionally, boat drivers should be subjected to regular and mandatory training and medical checks. These measures are necessary because the mishap in the first place was caused by an unprofessional boat driver with poor judgement and with no regard to the safety of others while plying the waters.

“On our part, the Western Naval Command will continue to render necessary assistance in fulfilment of its mandate on aid to civil authority, especially the security and safety of lives property in its Area of Responsibility.”

Like this: Like Loading...