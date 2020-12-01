By John Austin Unachukwu

The Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Section on Public Interest and Development Law (SPIDEL) will hold between February 17 and 20, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The theme of the conference is “The role of public interest in governance in Nigeria.”

The conference’s planning committee is chaired by a former NBA Second Vice-President, Mr. Monday Ubani.

The conference will hold at the Jogor Centre, off Liberty Road, Ibadan.

A statement by the Committee stated: “The three-day event will be enriching with various sub topics like ‘Public interest and the respect of the rights of citizens to protest against certain policies of government,’ ‘Legality of Commission of Inquiry of the State Government over Police Brutality,’ Enforcement of Judgement’ that has become burdensome in our jurisprudence and the matter of Locus Standi in the light of the recent Supreme Court case of Centre for Oil Pollution Watch Vs NNPC amongst other topics.”

The statement expressed hope that the event promises to be an experience every lawyer whose interest is geared towards serving the cause of the masses “will treasure for a long time.

“The various speakers that will be resource persons for the conference will include the best array of experts on public interest litigation, top political decision makers and the shakers and movers of the Nigerian economy.”

The conference will be declared open by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde “who has in his cabinet two active members of the Bar that were recently elevated to the rank of Silk.

“We are talking about the Chairman of the Local Conference Planning Committee, Mr. Abiola Olagunju who is heading the State Independent Electoral Commission and Prof Oyelowo Oyewo (SAN designate), the current Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of the state. These two men will be pivotal for the successful hosting of the conference next year in Oyo State.

The statement pledged the support of NBA President Mr Olumide Akpata, the Head of the Secretariat Mrs Joyce Oduah, and the entire National Officers, including the National Executive Committee of the Bar to the conference “that promises not to be forgotten in a hurry for long to come in the annals of NBA.”

The chairman, secretary and members of the Conference Planning Committee that were approved by the National Executive Committee, include: Mr. M. O. Ubani – Chairman, Mr. Israel Usman – Alternate Chairman, Mr. Wole Jimi-Bada – Secretary, Mr. Abdul Fagge – Member, Mr Abiola Olagunju (SAN Designate) Chairman Local Organising Committee (LOC) Ms Ada Nwafor – Member, Mr Adamu Barde – Member, Mr Kunle Adegoke (SAN Designate) – Member, Ms Agi Anne – Member, Ms Aisha Mohammed, Mr Ayo Ademuliyi Member, Mr Edmund Biriomoni – Member, Mr. Emeka Nwadioke – Member, Mr Frank Agbaedo – Member, Mr. G. R. Ayuba – Member, Mr Ibrahim – Member, Mr Kola Omotinugbon – Member, Ms. Nkem Agboti – Member, Dr. Paul Ebiala – Member, Mr President Aigbokhan – Member, Ms Princess Chukwuani – Member, Ms Queendaline Ubani – Member, Mr Stainislaus Mbaezue – Member, Mr Sylvester Udemezue – Member, Mr Chukwuka Ikwuazom (SAN Designate) – Member, Mr. Kunle Edun – Member, Ms Otti Edah – Member, Mr Osita Okoro – Member, Mr. Paul Ananaba SAN, Chairman of SPIDEL – Member, Mr Aliyu Binali – Member, Mr Abdullahi Karaye – Member, Mr Umar Isa Sulaiman – Member, Chimezie Iroka – Member, Sunday Abednego – Member, Jesse Nwaenyo AND Okechukwu Barrah, Daniel Asomeji

The venue of the Conference which is Jogor Centre, Off Liberty Road, Ibadan with a capacity for 3000 persons. It is a well air-conditioned environment with a vast parking space for guests. Details of Registration shall soon be published from the National Secretariat in Abuja.