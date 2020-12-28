Kelvin Osa Okunbor

EFFECTIVE from today, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) will fine airlines $3,500 for each passenger that did not comply to the Federal Government’s rules concerning the United Kingdom (UK) and South Africa.

Such airlines may be required to return non-Nigerian defaulting passengers to point of embarkation.

This is just as the regulator has declared that repeated non-compliance by any airline will lead to a suspension of the airline’s approval or permit to fly into the country.

NCAA has issued an All Operators Letter (AOL) to indigenous and foreign operators flying into Nigeria, stating that passengers flying from the UK and South Africa must present pre-departure permit to fly/ QR Code generated from Nigeria’s international travel portal and a documentary evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 96 hours of boarding.

The NCAA, in its latest AOL issued at the weekend and addressed to country and accountable managers, said the government, through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, has reviewed the quarantine protocols to include that passengers originating from both UK and SA would be received and processed separately by public health authorities.

Read Also: NCAA to sanction airlines over N22b debts

The NCAA also stated that all the new travel rules would be applicable to both scheduled and non-scheduled passengers from both countries.

The AOL, which was signed by the NCAA Director-General, Captain Musa Nuhu, reads: “With the recent spike in cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria and the reported a transmissible new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom and South Africa, the Nigerian government through PTF on COVID-19 has reviewed the quarantine protocols.

“Passengers originating from the United Kingdom (UK) and South Africa: For flights and passengers originating from the United Kingdom (UK) and South Africa with the final destination being Nigeria the following shall apply:

“Passengers must present the following two documents in order to be allowed to board their flights to Nigeria: (a) Pre-departure permit to fly/ QR code generated from the Nigeria International travel portal (https://nitp.ncdc.gov.ng) showing evidence of payment for the post-arrival day seven COVID-19 PCR test and (b) Documentary evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR result done within 96 hours (four days) of boarding from verifiable laboratory or health facility. On arrival in Nigeria, passengers will be received and processed separately by public health authorities.”