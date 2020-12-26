Breaking News

NCDC Asks Nigerians To Celebrate Responsibly, Reports Four More COVID-19 Deaths

By
0
ncdc-asks-nigerians-to-celebrate-responsibly,-reports-four-more-covid-19-deaths
Views: Visits 9
A file photo of NCDC Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has called on Nigerians to celebrate responsibly in the festive season and remember that the country has yet to win the fight against COVID-19.

This call became necessary following the report of four more deaths related to complications from the disease in parts of the country on Christmas Day.

In a late-night tweet on Friday, the NCDC disclosed that 712 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded across the country.

As the country begins to see a second wave of the pandemic, it says one state reported over 350 states, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and four states recorded at least 20 cases, while 14 others had not up to 20 new infections.

Lagos has the highest number of single-day infections – 388, and is trailed by FCT – 77, Kwara – 39, Katsina – 35, Bauchi – 33, and Plateau – 22.

Others are Ogun – 18, Akwa Ibom – 16, Delta – 13, Kaduna – 12, Osun – 12, Yobe – 11, Sokoto – 10, Kebbi – eight, Enugu – six, Edo – five, Ondo – three, Niger – two, Kano – one, and Oyo – one.

712 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-388

FCT-77

Kwara-39

Katsina-35

Bauchi-33

Plateau-22

Ogun-18

Akwa Ibom-16

Delta-13

Kaduna-12

Osun-12

Yobe-11

Sokoto-10

Kebbi-8

Enugu-6

Edo-5

Ondo-3

Niger-2

Kano-1

Oyo-1

82,747 confirmed

70,239 discharged

1,246 deaths pic.twitter.com/cgeiQlzFsO

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) December 25, 2020

This brings the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the virus in Nigeria to 82,747, while 70,239 cases have been discharged and 1,246 deaths recorded in the 36 states and the FCT.

Disturbed by the alarming rate of increase in the number of new cases after an initial relaxation of restrictions, authorities in various states have begun to re-enforce them.

Ahead of the Christmas celebration, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 had insisted that the 12am-4am curfew remained in force.

The PTF National Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, had in a briefing on Thursday announced new protocols as part of measures to curb the spread of the disease, including the closure of bars and clubs in various parts of the country.

He asked the security agencies to enforce the protocols on the use of face masks and physical distancing, as well as called for a delay in the resumption of schools until at least January 18, 2021.

Dr Aliyu directed civil servants on Grade Level 12 and below to work from home and asked the permanent secretaries in the respective ministries to enforce the order.

As authorities enforce these directives, Christians trooped out on Friday morning to attend the Christmas service.

However, the occasion is being celebrated in an unusual way as worshippers wear facemasks and observe social distancing in churches opened for service.

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 28,192 3,094 24,860 238
FCT 10,766 3,801 6,869 96
Kaduna 4,804 563 4,191 50
Plateau 4,459 405 4,018 36
Oyo 3,878 440 3,392 46
Rivers 3,328 182 3,083 63
Edo 2,819 79 2,627 113
Ogun 2,449 183 2,232 34
Kano 2,134 249 1,825 60
Delta 1,868 82 1,737 49
Ondo 1,798 67 1,690 41
Katsina 1,570 270 1,273 27
Enugu 1,382 28 1,333 21
Kwara 1,379 254 1,094 31
Gombe 1,248 259 956 33
Ebonyi 1,097 30 1,037 30
Osun 1,004 36 945 23
Abia 983 16 957 10
Bauchi 945 118 813 14
Borno 789 48 705 36
Imo 748 22 714 12
Nasarawa 665 323 329 13
Benue 524 44 469 11
Bayelsa 519 77 421 21
Akwa Ibom 429 73 347 9
Niger 409 96 300 13
Ekiti 409 11 392 6
Jigawa 389 52 326 11
Adamawa 355 96 238 21
Anambra 307 14 274 19
Sokoto 290 64 209 17
Taraba 211 27 177 7
Yobe 187 56 123 8
Cross River 166 63 91 12
Kebbi 163 11 144 8
Zamfara 79 1 73 5
Kogi 5 0 3 2


COVID-19 second wave: we must act smart, ANAP Foundation urges

Previous article

Gunmen Kill 207 In Western Ethiopia Attack, Says Human Rights Group

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News