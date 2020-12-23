By Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

Activities marking the funeral rites of the late Chairman of Leadership Group Limited, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, has been modified in line with Federal Government’s imposition of five-week restrictions on activities involving large gatherings.

The government, on Monday, imposed the restrictions to contain the spike in the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. A statement by on Tuesday in Abuja by Abraham Nda-Isaiah explained that while activities for the burial will begin today, as planned, the Service of Songs earlier scheduled to hold at the International Conference Centre on Sunday 27, December 2020, will be a virtual event.

The statement stressed that except the change in the mode of conducting the Service of Songs, all other arrangements remained as planned.