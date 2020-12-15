Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has described the sudden death of the publisher of Leadership newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah, at the weekend as a big blow to the media industry in the country.

In a statement yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, the governor described the deceased as a “thoroughbred media professional despite being a pharmacist.”

He added: “Nigeria has lost one of its best and he will be sorely missed by all. He died when his services were still needed.”

Uzodimma prayed God to grant the bereaved family, friends and well-wishers fortitude to bear the loss.