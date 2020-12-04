Daily News

NdaniTV Reveals the Cast for Its New Web Series GAME ON

NdaniTV has released new photos of the cast of its forthcoming new series, GAME ON.

The series wrapped up production in October and features a few familiar faces alongside well-known faces in Nollywood.

GAME ON will feature Ebenezer Eno, Omowunmi Dada, Eso Dike, and Taye Arimoro, amongst others.

Written by Jaiye Gesinde and Lani Aisida, and directed by Abimbola Craig, the web series is expected to premiere this December on NdaniTV.

See the cast photos below:


 

Taye-Arimoro_GameOn
Taye-Arimoro
Ebenezer_Eno_GameOn
Ebenezer_Eno
Eso-Dike_GameOn
Eso-Dike
Omowunmidada_GameOn
Omowunmidada

gameon_group2

gameon_group
gameon_group

Photos shot by Obi Somto.

