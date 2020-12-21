…reject the appointment of Sole Administrator

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Angry Ijaw youths on Monday blocked the East-West road in protest over the appointment of a Sole Administrator instead of a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The protesters massed at the strategic Mbiama-Yenagoa junction of the federal highway using trailer, trucks and other objects to barricade the road leaving commuters stranded for hours.

Not even the deployment of armed soldiers and anti-riot policemen in the area could deter the protesters.

