…reject the appointment of Sole Administrator
By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa
Angry Ijaw youths on Monday blocked the East-West road in protest over the appointment of a Sole Administrator instead of a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
The protesters massed at the strategic Mbiama-Yenagoa junction of the federal highway using trailer, trucks and other objects to barricade the road leaving commuters stranded for hours.
Not even the deployment of armed soldiers and anti-riot policemen in the area could deter the protesters.
