The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has commenced the closure of 42 microfinance banks after a directive from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The NDIC had earlier on Friday announced on its website that the CBN has revoked the operating licences of 42 microfinance banks.

It confirmed to Channels Television on Monday that the closure of the banks has commenced.

“This is to inform the depositors, creditors, shareholders, and the general public that the operating licenses of the under listed Forty-Two (42) Microfinance Banks (MFBs) have been revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) effective 12th November 2020.

“The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), the Official Liquidator of the banks whose licenses were recently revoked, is in the process of closing the listed banks and pay their insured Depositors,” the NDIC statement read in part.

The NDIC, therefore, request that all depositors of these banks should visit the closed banks’ addresses and meet NDIC officials for the verification of their claims, commencing from Monday, 21st December 2020 till Thursday, 24th December 2020.

The affected banks are listed below:

1 HEDGEWORTH MFB GUOBA PLAZA SUITE B06, – 171, A.E. EKUKINAM STREET, BY CHISCO, UTAKO, ABUJA

2 FUTURE GROWTH MFB REAL TOWER PLAZA, PLOT 1121 OBAFEMI AWOLOWO WAY, UTAKO, ABUJA

3 BAGWAI MFB BAGWAI-SHANONO ROAD, BAGWAI LGA, KANO

4 ERE CITY MFB ERE-IJESHA/IIIAHUN ROAD, ERE-IJESHA, ORIADE LGA, OSUN

5 CAFON MFB GARKI POLICE BARRACKS, GARKII, FCT, ABUJA

6 AKCOFED MFB EKIT ITAM II (BESIDE WATER BOARD), P. O. BOX 2048, UYO, AKWA-IBOM STATE

7 GUFAX MFB N0. 3 UDOTUNG UBO STREET UYO, AKWA IBOM STATE

8 PARTNERSHIP MFB 107 UPPER IWEKA ROAD, ONITSHA, ANAMBRA STATE

9 ICB MFB IIIAH-ASABA ROAD, OSHIMILI NORTH LGA, IIIAH, DELTA STATE

10 ONIMA MFB NIPOST BUILDING, EKEOCHA ONICHA, EZINIHITTE MBAISE LGA, IMO STATE

11 HOMETRUST (NATIONS) MFB 76, ORLU ROAD, NKWERE, IMO STATE

12 RINGIM MFB OPP. RINGIM CENTRAL MARKET, RINGIM, JIGAWA STATE

13 BIGTHANA MFB 6, ALI AKILU ROAD, KADUNA

14 ROGO MFB ROGO TOWN, ROGO LGA, KANO STATE

15 MAKODA MFB NO 15, KOGUNA TOWN, MAKODA LGA, KANO

16 TAKAI MFB TAKAI TOWN, TAKAI LGA, KANO STATE

17 BEBEJI MFB NO. 10 GIDAN IYAN, BEBEJI TOWN, BEBEJI L.G.A., KANO STATE

18 AJINGI MFB NO. 10 HAKIMI STREET, AJINGI TOWN, AJINGI LGA, KANO STATE

19 GARKO MFB 3, GARKO TOWN, KANO

20 KANGIWA MFB KANGIWA TOWN, KANGIWA LGA, KEBBI STATE

21 AUGIE MFB AUGIE TOWN, AUGIE LGA, KEBBI STATE

22 MOPA MFB SILAS BAMIDELE DANIYAN HOUSE, KABBA-ILORIN ROAD, MOPA, KOGI-STATE

23 SOLID BASE MFB EKIRIN ADDE, IJUMU LGA, KOGI STATE

24 ULTIMATE BENEFIT MFB 150C, OKENE KABBA ROAD, LOKOJA, KOGI

25 OVIDI MFB NO. 1, ATTA ROAD, OKENE, KOGI STATE

26 KIRFI MFB KIRFI TOWN, KIRFI LGA, BAUCHI

27 CREDIT EXPRESS MFB 27, KAKAWA STREET, LAGOS

28 KING SOLOMON MFB GOD BLESS NIGERIA HOUSE, 117/119, WETSERN AVENUE, IPONRI, LAGOS

29 RIGGS MFB PLOT 5, IMAN ABIB ADETORO STREET, OFF AJOSE ADEOGUN STREET, V.I., LAGOS

30 BILLIONAIRE BLUE BRICKS MFB APERIN HOUSE (2ND FLOOR) BLOCK I, PLOT 27, BUDO LAYOUT AJIWE, LEKKI EPE EXPRESSWAY, AJAH, LAGOS STATE

31 SUSU MFB 34, COMMERCIAL AVENUE SABO, YABA, LAGOS

32 WEALTHSTREAM MFB AQUARIUS BLOCK, ELEGANZA PLAZA, GROUND FLOOR, LEFT WING 1 COMMERCIAL ROAD, APAPA, LAGOS

33 AGUDA TITUN MFB 21, SHONOLA STREET, AGUDA TITUN, OGBA, LAGOS

34 SAPPHIRE MFB 111, ABAK ROAD, UYO, AKWA IBOM STATE

35 METRO MFB 15, OTUNUBI STREET, OFF HARUNA, OGBA, IKEJA, LAGOS

36 MOUNTAIN TOP MFB PROGRESS BLOCK, SHOP A102, AFRICAN TYRE VILLAGE, OPP. APT TRADE FAIR COMPLEX, LAGOS/BADAGRY EXPRESSWAY, LAGOS

37 UNYOGBA MFB 1, ALOMA ROAD, OPP. MKT. SQ., EJULE, OFU LGA, KOGI STATE

38 WAPO MFB OKENE-LOKOJA ROAD, NAGAZI, ADAVI LGA, OKENE, KOGI STATE

39 IBOGUN MFB IBOGUN EGBEDA, IFO LGA, OGUN STATE

40 KOREDE MFB NO. 3, LUWOYE STREET, IGBOTAKO, ONDO STATE

41 AHETOU MFB 26, EREMA ROAD, BYEPASS, AKABUKA, OGBA/EGBEMA/NDONI LGA, RIVERS STATE

42 FUFORE MFB NO. 25 GURIN ROAD, FUFORE LGA, ADAMAWA, YOLA STATE