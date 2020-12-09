After uncovering two new methods traffickers use to smuggle drugs out of the country, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 14.4kg of cocaine.

According to Mr Jonah Achema, the spokesman of the NDLEA, the new methods were uncovered in two separate operations at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Special Area Command, Abuja, and the two suspects involved were arrested.

Achema said a consignment of four packets of chocolate sweets of white substances, weighing 7.2kg, which tested positive to cocaine in the first operation was intercepted.

The NDLEA operatives also uncovered 12 parcels of cellophane wrappers, weighing another 7.2kg, with whitish substances which also tested positive to cocaine in the second operation.

In his statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the NDLEA spokesman said:

“The first operation involved Da -Silva Mailson Mario, a Brazilian aged 23, who was arrested with a suitcase containing the packets of the chocolate sweet.

“This was during the inward clearance of Ethiopian Airline ET 911 which originated from Brazil en-route Addis Ababa to Abuja.

“The second operation involved Elechi Adendu Kingsley, a Nigerian aged 39, who was arrested with a bag containing cellophane bags during the inward clearance of Ethiopian Airline flight ET 911. ”

According to him, the Brazillian suspect did not answer any of the questions, he was only inquisitive about the jail terms his alleged offence might attract in Nigeria.

Similarly, the second suspect Elechi, from Imo State says he has been living in Brazil for the past 13 years and that he would not blame anybody for his involvement.

Meanwhile, the Commander, NDLEA Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Mr Kabir Taskuwa, in his remark said:

“What is expected of us is not only to counter their devices but to think ahead of them. I wish to promise them more frustration.”

