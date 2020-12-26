By Sanni Onogu, Abuja

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, on Friday condemned Boko Haram attacks on Pemi village in Borno State and Garkida town in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Christmas eve.

Garkida is one of the first missionary settlements in Northern Nigeria.

The killers pretended to be labourers, according to a 24-yr-old survivor of the massacre.

Ndume, in his reaction to the unfortunate incident, urged the military to be proactive rather than reacting after the deeds have been done.

He commiserated with the families of the deceased and the religious leaders whose churches were destroyed during the incident.

He urged them to continue to pray for lasting peace in the country.

Ndume said: “It is highly unfortunate that the insurgents struck again on Christmas eve and killed five people in Pemi.

“Churches, hospitals and schools were said to have been destroyed during the attack.

“I am using this opportunity to console the families of the victims while the army personnel in the area should be preempting the insurgents instead of reacting after the deeds have been done.”

Reports from Garkida area indicated that the insurgents invaded the town through the major road linking the area with Biu in Borno State.

The people of the area said that the residents were forced to flee the town into the mountains as the invading terrorists looted food items and burnt houses amid sporadic shootings.

A resident who identified herself as Rebecca disclosed that the insurgents stormed the town while the people were making last-minute preparations for Christmas.