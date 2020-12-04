Ndume

By Henry Umoru

FORMER Senate Leader, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, All Progressives Congress, APC, Borno South has hailed the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu and other security personnel for the arrest and extradition of the former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Force Team Abdulrasheed Maina.

Speaking with Journalists Friday in Abuja, Ndume who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army stressed that the development has established the fact that the Nigeria Police Force is not a write off.

The Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday remanded Abulrasheed Maina in prison custody.

The remand order came barely 24 hours after Maina who is answering to a 12-count money laundering charge, was arrested at Niger Republic and extradited back to the country by the Interpol.

The former pension reform boss jumped bail since September 29 and refused to appear for continuation of his trial and based on this, Senator Ndume was incarcerated in Kuje Correctional Centre for seven days as a Surety for Maina following an order by trial Justice Okon Abang.

Speaking yesterday on the action of the Police, Ndume said, “I commend the Nigeria Police Force for executing the bench warrant issued on Maina by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

“This has shown that the NPF is not a write off. “They are professionals under the able leadership of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

“With the successful arrest, extradition and subsequent remand of Maina at the Kuje Correctional Centre, I will proceed to direct my legal team to begin the process of withdrawing my suretiship for Maina with immediate effect because his action has shown that he is not trustworthy”

Senator Ndume also thanked all Nigerians especially members of the National Assembly, the political class, family and friends, who showed serious concern when the court moved against him following the disappearance of Maina, who subsequently jumped bail.

Vanguardngr.com