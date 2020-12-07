By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The National Examinations Council, NECO,has threatened cancellation of results of entire candidates who sat for its ongoing examination in Fabian Kings and Queens International School, Kabala West, Kaduna,if the committee it set up to investigate allegations of malpractice against some candidates indict the accused.

Besides, the examination body threatened the school would be “derecognised and those examination officials involved in the act will be prosecuted in accordance with the Examination Malpractice Decree 33 of 1999.”

A statement by Azeez Sani,NECO’s Head,Information and Public Relations Division,stated this yesterday.

The terse statement to this effect by NECO read:”The Authorities of Signature Television had on Wednesday 2nd December 2020 alerted the National Examinations Council (NECO) of some infractions at one of the examination centres, Fabian Kings and Queens International School, Kabala West, Kaduna with Centre Number (0140721) that may lead to malpractice during the just concluded 2020 SSCE (Internal).

“Based on the Council’s zero tolerance for examination malpractice, it swung swiftly into action by: flagging the centre, identifying and isolating all the candidates’ scripts for scrutiny.

“Following this action, the Council constituted an Administrative Committee to investigate the allegation in order to enable the Council take appropriate actions.



“If found culpable, the entire results of the candidates will be cancelled, the school will be derecognized and those examination officials involved in the act will be prosecuted in accordance with the Examination Malpractice Decree 33 of 1999.

“The Council wishes to commend the authorities of Signature Television for their interest in ensuring the sanctity of public examination and enjoins stakeholders to emulate this gesture.”

