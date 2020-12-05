Following his interview with BBC pidgin where billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko revealed that he married his youngest wife, Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels within three weeks of meeting her and that he is very open to adding more women to his growing harem, die hard fans of the actress are not happy with the revelation and have taken to the streets to register their displeasure.

The fans, mostly youths took to the streets of Port Harcourt holding placards with inscriptions like ‘Say no to Ned Nwoko picking more wives’, were visibly angry while registering their displeasure.

Nwoko in the interview had said that he met Regina for the first time when the actress came visiting with her mother, Rita Daniels at his home and then proceeded to marry her without hesitation.

In the Interview, Ned revealed that he does not support dating in any form as it takes away from the excitement of learning more about each other, when couples finally marry.

“I meet her and I like her. We marry within three weeks. I marry all my wives within the same period. I don’t believe in dating anybody to marry them. Don’t date anybody you will marry, When you marry them, you will begin to fall in love with them marriage. Even in my culture, people don’t date before marriage ,” he said.

The billionaire and politician disclosed that, even the cultural practice of his native town supports this as in the past, marriages were arranged by family members with the intending couple not getting to meet each other until the day of their wedding

Ned Nwoko also stated that, even before the advent of Christianity tradition allowed men to marry many wives.

“Christianity doesn’t allow multiple marriages in the South but an average man in the South has up to 10 girlfriends. I love my culture. Igbo culture is wonderful, and should be promoted the way it has always been.

The polygamist further stated that Regina Daniels knows that he can marry another wife if he chooses to.

