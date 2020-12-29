By Tony Marinho

COVID-19 second wave brings deaths approaching 1,800,000 deaths, 81,000,000 infections, worldwide, Nigerian cases 84,000, and 1,250 deaths. Will Nigeria get the vaccine against Covid-2019 in 2020? Wear mask, wash hands, keep 6 feet apart!

Look around post-2020 Christmas, during which there was a murderous Boko Haram church attack church and other terrorist attacks. Pre -2021 take stock. Unfortunately, past audits yielded no changes despite Nigeria’s abundant wealth since 1960 independence. This wealth includes gifts of “‘S-OIL’ – Sun, Soil, Oil’’ and generally good citizens just desiring to work in a country where peace, opportunity abounded. Unfortunately, the other two leg of sustainable development – infrastructure and a powerful currency- have been stolen by systemic corruption, bad economic and other policies like not saving foreign exchange ‘for a rainy day’ and having poor institutional antitheft devices and poor lending schemes. So far, our ‘Examination and Report Card or Assessment’ from Independence on Oct 1st, 1960 to Dec 31st, 2020 is that Nigeria has defied all positive predictions. Instead, the result favoured predictions of social unrest, doom and gloom and even a preposterous and insulting N500: $1 and now we face accusations of becoming a failing state.

They, Fellow Nigerians, are denied that human right to Nigeria’s magnificently large mineral, manpower and other patrimony, while the greedy- politicians, contractors, civil servants and the private banking sector in particular – rape and plunder, using biros and contracts. They take all while deceptively insisting on being leaders and servants of the country’s poor children, jobless, hard workers and pensioners denied salaries. What arrogant deception?

Our independence ‘Founding Father Federalism’ negotiated in the 1960s was lost by military intervention’s authoritarian ‘Unitary Governance’ under Ironsi. It mutated malignantly under subsequent coup leaders into an ethnic dominating agenda driving Nigeria into ‘master/servant’ attitudes. Today’s governance is unrecognisable as ‘True National Federalism’ and even ‘Federal Character’ is ignored. Witness the huge clamour for change by all not benefiting. The Military never restored ‘Federalism’ in its pre-military form and post 1999 overbearing militarist political influences made sure Federalism calls were suppressed and ridiculed and it was never restored even under this current ‘Restructuring Government’.

Federal Level is supposed to be for the common good but repeatedly that outcome has been a wasted dream. Why? The political, economic and moral rapists, each come from a state which they have turned their backs on, in order to self-service themselves and their hangers-on at Federal Level. They exploit, instead of fight rights-abusing ‘Militarist Federal’ policies and refuse to evolve or dissolve the ‘Militarist Federalism’ which suited an ethnic agenda. A bloated, inefficient, corrupted, authoritarian, ethnised and politicised Federal system has failed at the level of sustainable infrastructure- power, roads, water, education, health and increasingly importantly security are in ruins. Even with the cumulative funds over years that it has selectively allocated to its zones, it has even woefully failed its own constituents. A few get rich while the citizens live in penury, now migrating cross-state in droves. All the problems need tackling at the local, state, LGA, Community and ward levels with Federal offering pre-emptive, timely and sufficient support and returning originally negotiated 1960 powers and funds to states. Much of Nigeria’s failures are collective failures. Border palaver, bad Port roads, poor movement schedules, poor Naira values, security demands all conspire to paralyses to cross-border business in Nigeria. But check ‘State Budgetary Allocations’. Since 1999 every state and LGA has had more than enough funds but locally greedy governors have denied citizens local solutions to development problems prolonging the ‘Corruption, Inefficiency, Negligence, and Selfishness’ CINS onslaught against Fellow Nigerians. Governments rejected the colonial ‘Seven Year Maintenance Cycle’ to have more to steal!! Hence our crumbling school, hospital and administrative buildings and roads.

Also recall the ‘Okada Epidemic’ is also a local LGA and State crime against Nigeria and must be tacked locally. Common okada is now the favoured lethal weapon killing more than Covid and favourite transport weapon of terrorists, neighbourhood and bank customer thieves and city transport carrying out okada attacks at 80kph on every road against Fellow Nigerians wherever they live – farm, village, town or city. Uniforms with 6-inch size lettering for ‘Area Code Identification Numbers’ and ‘Serial Numbering by Neighbourhood Okada Stand’, FRSC education to keep them in the right lane or shoulder lane, limiting their numbers at each stand, insisting they be licenced with their phone and maybe BVN.

How were Fellow Nigerian babies, youth, mothers, fathers and grandparents, denied rights to 60+ budgets- the ‘Commonwealth’ of the society distributed annually by a sometimes agenda-driven government. The Fellow Nigerian faces systemic rape of the international morals of governance, self-aggrandisement of an overwhelmingly greedy, consumptive and alienated political class, arrogant inadequate percentages of the budget to key areas of growth and survival e.g. health, education infrastructure defying UN guidelines.

Almost 2021, and Leah Sharibu symbolises a nation at a crossroads. She is defiance and suffering – a ‘Fellow Nigerian’ abandoned by her nation.

We need a vaccine against corruption. Religion is not enough!

Politicians, most forebears failed Nigeria:

From 1-1-2021 Be FLH -Faithful, Loyal & Honest and change. Murderers can stop murdering. Politicians can introduce True Federalism, higher Health and Education and Road Transport Budgets, Part-time Sitting Allowance, one House-Representatives, cancel Constituency Projects. If not, will Nigeria survive?

‘HAPPY NEW YEAR 2021 AND WE PRAY WE ARE INVISIBLE TO THE ENEMY’.