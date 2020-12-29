Editorial

In its determination to diversify the Nigerian economy and break the country’s dependence on crude oil exports, which over time has been responsible for over 90% of national revenue earnings, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, in October, 2016, enunciated its Zero-Oil Plan, which is being implemented by the National Export Promotion Council (NEPC). This was at a time when, due to the sharp crash in international oil prices, the nation’s earnings from oil had fallen from $70 billion in 2014 to about $40 billion in 2015. Focusing on radically boosting non-oil exports, the plan targeted earning $150 billion from this source over the next 10 years, generating 500,000 jobs annually, and raising at least 20 million Nigerians out of poverty through increased production and export activities.

The Zero-Oil Plan identified 22 priority countries, which would be principal markets for Nigerian products, while 11 strategic products with potential to earn substantial revenue for the country were earmarked to replace oil. These include palm oil, cashew, cocoa, soya beans, rubber, rice, petrochemicals, leather, ginger, cotton and Shea butter. To underscore its importance, the Zero-Oil Plan was mainstreamed into the Buhari administration’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), and its five specific components were to generate $30 billion dollars from 11 strategic products, review of Trade Agreements to prioritise Nigerian exports to 22 newly targeted export destinations, strengthening of the Export Development Fund to enhance competitiveness of locally produced goods, launching of First National Export Aggregator to aid domestic sourcing of products and introduction of the One-State One-Product initiative to explore the comparative and competitive advantages of states.

In pursuit of the actualisation of the One-State One- Product initiative, which is one of the most important components of the plan, the NEPC held a stakeholders workshop in Okitipupa, Ondo State, aimed at enhancing the implementation of the programme’s value chain in the state. Speaking at the workshop, the Director-General of the NEPC, Mr. Segun Awolowo, explained that the One-State One- Product concept was developed to mobilise each state of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, to identify and focus on at least one product to develop for income generation through export, employment and wealth creation. Awolowo noted that Ondo State had identified oil palm produce and kola nuts as its areas of strength and stressed the importance of collaboration among the state government, other stakeholders and the NEPC to maximally tap the potential of these two products for export.

Noting that Nigeria ranks among the top five palm-oil producing nations, Awolowo regretted that the country still “has a long way to go to be able to meet local demand and export”. Some of the ills identified by the NEPC boss as militating against optimal production, processing and export of palm oil in Ondo State will most certainly also affect the capacity of other states to effectively produce and market their own products. These problems include climate change, low yields, unacceptable processing procedure, sharp practices, and infrastructural deficiencies.

It would however appear that the One-State One-Product policy has not been adequately publicised to enable the public know what is being done in this regard. By now, for instance, there should be general awareness of which product each state has chosen as its area of strength, and what it is doing to maximise its potential through opportunities and facilities provided by the Zero-Oil Plan. That way, there would be healthy competition among the states, especially if a periodic account is given to the public of how much each state is contributing to the national coffers through export of its identified priority product.

Another key necessity for the success of the Zero-Oil Plan is the enhancement of the quality of the priority products being produced, processed and marketed for export. Some countries in the past had rejected exports of certain products from Nigeria, such as beans and yams, for not meeting the requisite standard for sale and consumption by their citizens. This necessitated the establishment of the National Quality Infrastructure Project (NQIP) as part of the Zero-Oil Plan, which is aimed at improving the quality, safety, integrity and marketability of Nigerian goods and services, as well as removing technical barriers to trade. Again, it is important to keep the public abreast of what gains the NEPC, working with the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) and related agencies, has made in meeting the objectives of this initiative, with facts and figures on its impact on performance of non oil exports.

There is no doubt that the Zero-Oil Plan has made significant impact in boosting non oil exports, but it is still far from meeting its revenue generation, employment creation and poverty alleviation targets. For instance, at one of his agency’s stakeholders’ forums, the NEPC boss reported that “Over the last few years, we have seen improving non-oil sector performance albeit from a low starting point. Data from the International Trade Centre (ITC), Geneva, shows that non-oil export of products have risen from $1.17 billion in 2016 to $3.16 billion in 2018”. Corroborating this, an online finance journal, Nairametric.com reports that Nigeria recorded total export revenue of $10.4 billion in 2019, the highest since 2008.

Quoting data from the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nairametrics.com stated that “Thus, for the first time ever, oil revenue as a percentage of total exports fell to 83.9% as against over 90% in previous years. Non-oil exports, which are considered a priority for the Buhari-led government, jumped over 100% from $4.7 billion to $10.4 billion. Non-oil exports typically averaged $4.7 billion in the last 11 years and its highest in 2013 when it stood at $7.2 billion”. However, economic experts caution that this achievement must not be exaggerated because a substantial part of Nigeria’s non-oil export figures is made up of items labelled “re-exports”, which are products first imported into a home country and then re-exported to other countries, sometimes after further processing.

Some of the examples cited of re-exports from Nigeria include vessels and floating structures to Ghana for N302 billion, floating submarine drilling to Cameroun for N65.5 billion as well as aeroplane and helicopter parts which were re-exported to Canada and Ghana, respectively.

According to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS), re-exports from Nigeria earned about N6.2 billion in 2019, contributing about 60% of total exports. While re-exports earned the country $1.5 billion in 2018, the figure for 2017 was $280 million, which means re-exports from Nigeria have increased over the last three years. What this tells us is that there is still much more hard work to be done for the objectives of the Zero-Oil Plan to be meaningfully achieved.