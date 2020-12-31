The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said that electricity consumers who paid for meters under the Meter Asset Provider scheme will get a refund.

After the Federal Government disclosed that six million meters would be distributed at no cost to consumers under the National Mass Metering Programme, some customers who had already paid for meters demanded to know if their monies would be refunded.

Responding, the NERC in an Email sent to The Punch by the Head, Public Affairs Unit, Michael Faloseyi, said a refund will to these particular consumers.

It would be recalled that in the MAP scheme, which which was effective May 1, 2019, customers had two options for acquiring a meter, either by upfront payment or payment in instalments through metering service charge on a monthly basis.

The regulator, however, disclosed that the scheme suffered setbacks, including changes in fiscal policy and the limited availability of long-term funding.

NERC noted that all the distribution companies had keyed into the new initiative, with the first phase of distribution rolling out soon.

He said the first rollout of meters had already commenced based on meters that were already available at the warehouses of the Discos/meter asset providers.

On if customers were going to bear the cost of the meters in future, the PRO said: “Given that all prudent costs are borne by customers, the full cost of metering would form part of the tariff once the industry assumes full cost recovery.

“All customers who made payment for meters under the MAP scheme would be refunded. The modality for the refund of the meter’s cost funded by the customers either through upfront payment or amortised payments is being worked out.”

The NERC had approved the MAP Regulations in March 2018 to fast-track the closure of the metering gap in the sector by engaging third-party investors called meter asset providers for the financing, procurement, supply, installation and maintenance of meters.

The Buhari government, in November, said that it was making funding immediately available for Discos to roll out 1,000,000 meters in the first phase of the NMMP.

