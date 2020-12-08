By Chioma Obinna

Towards halving its emissions by 2030 and achieving net-zero by 2050, Nestle is taking actions focused on supporting farmers and suppliers to advance regenerative agriculture.

It is planting hundreds of millions of trees within the next 10 years and completing the company’s transition to 100 percent renewable electricity by 2025 even as the company is continuously increasing the number of ‘carbon neutral’ brands.

According to Nestle’s Chairman Paul Bulcke, the Board recognises the strategic importance of taking decisive measures to address climate change.

READ ALSO: How Nestlé Nigeria helps youth build capability

“It supports accelerating and scaling up our work to ensure the long-term success of the company and to contribute to a sustainable future for generations to come.”

This roadmap is the result of a complete review of Nestle’s businesses and operations to understand the depth of the challenge and determine the actions needed to address them. The company emitted 92 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions in 2018, which will serve as the baseline for measuring progress.

“Tackling climate change can’t wait and neither can we. It is imperative to the long-term success of our business,” said Mark Schneider, Nestle CEO.

“We have a unique opportunity to address climate change, as we operate in nearly every country in the world and have the size, scale, and reach to make a difference. We will work together with farmers, industry partners, governments, non-governmental organisations, and our consumers to reduce our environmental footprint.”

Vanguard News Nigeria