Lekan Salami Stadium. Photo: WIKIPEDIA

Youths Sports Federations of Nigeria (YSFON) Oyo State Chapter Chairman, Abayomi Rafiu, believes the Lekan Salami Stadium can now host any local and international competition and commends Governor Seyi Makinde for the ongoing remodeling of the arena.

The new design the contractor has come up with has attracted sports fans, lovers, and stakeholders to the stadium, which is going through a massive facelift.

The Oyo YSFON boss, who led other executive members of the body on an inspection of the stadium, said there are signs that when the remodeling is completed, the stadium will be one of the best in Africa.

Abayomi described the project as a positive omen for grassroots football development in the state, especially now that YSFON is poised to renew its drive for the development of grassroots football in the state.

The Lekan Salami Sports Complex was officially opened on May 28, 1988, and currently has 8,000 seat capacity, but the sitting arrangement at the stadium will be increased to 10,000 as stated by the contractor.

In the stadium, complex are a football field, tennis, basketball, handball courts, squash hall, swimming pool, and indoor sports hall.

“As we can see, the facilities at these stadiums have been poorly maintained since it was opened 32 years ago, hence we’re going to highly commend our governor for looking at the direction of this sporting edifice.

“I will want to advise the government to see to its maintenance when the job is completed to ensure it doesn’t suffer the same fate,” he said.

On the extent of the job being done at the stadium, the contractor, Peculiar Investment Nigeria Limited, said the main bowl, and all the facilities in the stadium would be given world-class touch, adding that the artificial turf at the main pitch would be replaced with natural grass to meet international standard.