A new potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus has been found in Britain in cases linked to South Africa, British health secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday, 23 December.

South Africa’s health department said last week that a new genetic mutation of the virus had been discovered and might be responsible for a recent surge in infections there.

“Thanks to the impressive genomic capability of the South Africans, we’ve detected two cases of another new variant of coronavirus here in the UK, Hancock said.

“Both are contacts of cases who have travelled from South Africa over the past few weeks.

“This new variant from South Arica is highly concerning because it is yet more transmissible and it appears to have mutated further than the new variant discovered in the UK, he said.

”Close contacts of those with the new variant and all those who have been in South Africa in the last fortnight must quarantine, he said.

Immediate restrictions were being imposed on travel from South Africa, he added.

According to Aljazeera, Britain is already trying to curb the spread of a mutated strain of the virus which is up to 70% more transmissible, and further studies are being carried out on the new variant.

Susan Hopkins from public health England said the new variant in the UK is very different from the variant in South Africa because it’s got different mutations.

“Both of them look like they’re more transmissible, we have more evidence on the transmission for the UK variant because we’ve been studying that with great detail with academic partners but we’re still learning about the South African variant.

She expressed confidence that vaccines that have already been developed should be effective because the vaccine produces a strong immune response and it’s broad and acts against lots of variation in the virus.

Haru Mutasa, reporting from Johannesburg, said South Africa is averaging just under 10,000 new infections a day.

“South African officials say they alerted the UK about this new variant last week, she said.

“They say it spreads faster and could be responsible for the second wave South Africa is currently experiencing, it has been identified in Kwazulu-Natal province in the eastern cape and Garden Route area.

