Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

A NEW revenue sharing formula will be in place next year, Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Chief Elias Mbam, said on Sunday.

He spoke with reporters in Ebonyi State during the Christmas celebration by the member Representing Ezza South/Ikwo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Chinedu Ogah.

Mbam said: “We are working on the new revenue sharing formula. We have started the process and all things being in equal, we expect that the new formula will be out in 2021.

“We are diversifying the sources of revenue with the solid mineral sector. For the first time, the solid mineral sector is contributing to the federation account and we are closing up leakages.

“We are ensuring that revenue leakages are closed up or minimised so that more revenue will be accrued to the federation account.

“The Commission is ever determined to use all its constitutional powers to ensure that all revenue accruable to the federation account is transparently remitted to the federation account and on time.”