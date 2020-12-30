With the enrolment for the National Identification Nuber (NIN) going on at a time Nigeria is battling a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the National Identification Management Commission (NIMC) has adopted the booking strategy to cushion the pressure of overcrowding.

According to a statement issued by the Commission, and signed by the Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Kayode Adegoke, the booking method was taken to mitigate the spread of the virus and also ensure that its services are not interrupted.

It would be recalled that after the federal government directed telecommunication companies to link SIM card to NINs, many Nigerians were prompted to enrol to obtain their identification numbers and this led to the influx of large crowds into various NIMC offices ationwide; a development which health experts warned could trigger a spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases.

The commission noted that the booking system will take full effect December 30, 2020.

It informed that personal information would be collected for the sole purpose of scheduling an enrolment appointment, urging subscribers not to include any personal information other than what is required by the booking register.

The commission explained that once admitted into the office, a Number-Issuing queue management system will be in place to ensure orderliness and strict adherence to Covid-19 Protocols.

The statement partly reads:

“The recent Federal Government policy which requires mobile network subscribers to update their SIM registration with a valid National Identification Number (NIN) has occasioned a huge demand for the NIN with a large crowd visiting the NIMC Enrolment Centers nationwide.

“Mindful of the second wave of the COVID-19 which continues to severely affect public health and cause unprecedented disruptions, the Commission wishes to announce that it has adopted a couple of measures to contain the spread of the virus whilst ensuring its services to Nigerians are not entirely interrupted.

“Effective December 30, 2020, attending to applicants would be based on Booking System. For Bookings, applicants are to visit any of the NIMC Offices closest to them during stipulated business hours (9 am – 1 pm).

“Personal Information would be collected for the sole purpose of scheduling an enrolment appointment. Please do not include any personal information other than what is required by the booking register. “Once admitted into the office, a Number-Issuing queue management system will be in place to ensure orderliness and strict adherence to Covid-19 Protocols.”

“As a responsible Commission we fully understand that safety comes first, as such, only individuals with facemask would be allowed entrance into our premises,” NIMC added.

