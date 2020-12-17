Residents of the Ipaja area of Lagos State are expectant of unprecedented development in their community following the assurances given by Oba Kolawole Ajani Egundupe, Ilufemiloye I, the Olu of Ipaja, during his coronation ceremony recently.







Egundupe emerged from Arole Onishile Dosumu’s ruling house to succeed Oba Sylvester Ajibola Akinniyi, who joined his ancestors in June 2015.







Egundupe, who ascribed his emergence and subsequent enthronement to God, thanked the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for endorsing his appointment.







“My coronation today is made possible by the power of Almighty God. The struggle started in 2015 with the demise of my predecessor and today, we are all witnessing my ascension to the vacant stool with the assurance that a new era has arrived in Ipaja,” he had said.







Sanwo-Olu, who was represented on the occasion by Senator Olamilekan Adeola, expressed assurance that the enthronement of Egundupe would usher in development for residents of Ipaja.

The governor reminded youths of his administration’s commitment to providing opportunities for them to thrive in their chosen endeavours and urged them to desist from all forms of criminality by taking advantage of the N72 billion fund released by the Federal Government to empower them.