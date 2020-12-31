Daily News

New Year: Buhari to address Nigerians January 1

Buhari to address Nigerians January 1
President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will make a New Year broadcast to the nation Friday, January 1, 2021 at 7am.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, Thursday.

The statement enjoined television, radio and other electronic media outlets to join the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively, for the broadcast.

