In his first public remarks since the claim was made, New York governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday, 14 December, flatly denied a former aide’s allegations that he sexually harassed her for years over her looks, abcNews reports.

“I fought for and I believe a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion, issues and concerns that she has, but it’s just not true, the 63-year-old democratic governor tweeted.

Cuomo’s press secretary had previously denied the claims on his behalf.

Lindsey Boylan, who is running for Manhattan borough president, tweeted that Cuomo sexually harassed her for years, adding that many saw it and just watched.

“I could never anticipate what to expect, would I be grilled on my work or harassed about my looks or would it be both in the same conversation? she said.

Boylan, 36, worked for the Cuomo administration from March 2015 to October 2018, serving first as executive vice president of empire state development and then as a special adviser to Cuomo for economic development.

Earlier this month, Boylan tweeted that working in Cuomo’s administration was the worst job she ever had, calling the environment beyond toxic.

Personnel memos written in 2018 and obtained by the associated press indicated that Boylan resigned after she was confronted about her office behaviour.

Boylan did not provide details of Cuomo’s alleged harassment and didn’t respond to messages from the associated press.

Cuomo didn’t answer when asked if he remembered instances where he commented on Boylan’s looks, instead reiterating that he denied her allegations on the tweets he made.

