A Member of the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation and Coordinator for the South-South zone of the body, Mr. Emmanuel Ibah, is dead, the NFF has reported.

The 61-year-old Ibah, who was also Chairman of the Akwa Ibom Football Association, died on Tuesday morning after he succumbed to COVID-19 complications owing to underlying issues of diabetes and hypertension.

The football body further reports that Ibah showed intense dedication and commitment to the work of the NFF and Nigeria Football in general as he was always at the frontline of preparations for matches of the Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles, any time were to play in the Akwa Ibom State capital, Uyo.

Ibah was also Chairman of the NFF Protocols and Ceremonial Committee and Vice Chairman of both the Establishment and Referees Committees.

Shocked by the news of his death, President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, said: “I am just lost for words. I don’t know what to say. This has been a tragic year on so many fronts. Emmanuel Ibah was like a brother. He was my colleague from the South-South on the NFF Executive Committee and a very loyal and supportive person. We have lost another pillar on the Board. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Ibah’s unfortunate demise on Tuesday morning made him the third member of the NFF Executive Committee and the fourth key figure in the NFF to pass away this year. He was predeceased by Member from the South East, Chidi Ofo Okenwa who died on 5th May and Musa Adamu Duhu who passed on 19th September. NFF’s Head of ICT, Tolulope Abe died on 29th August.

Emmanuel Augustine Ibah was born on 5th September 1959 and lost his wife some years ago.

He hailed from Urua Akpan area of Akwa Ibom State and became a Member of the NFF Executive Committee after winning the election at the last NFF Elective Congress in Katsina on 18th September 2018.

