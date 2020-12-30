By Oluwamayomikun Orekoya

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Executive Committee has approved a budget of the sum of 5.6 billion Naira for the year 2021 in an executive meeting held at Conference Hotel, Abeokuta.



Also, the Executive committee, on Monday, 28th December 2020 also approved the mooted date of Saturday, 16th January 2021 for the commencement of the Season 2020-2021 of the Nigeria National League, and Wednesday, 10th February 2021 for the commencement of the new season for the Nigeria Nationwide League One.

The football apex body also agreed on the participation of the Female National Team, Super Falcons to participate in a tournament in Turkey and two-match tour of Morocco in February 2021 as a way of getting the team busy in a period of long inactivity occasioned by the postponement of the 12th edition of the Women Africa Cup of Nations to year 2022.

The Executive Committee resolved despite the cancellation of the 2021 FIFA U17 World Cup finals by the world football –governing body, to allow the U17 Boys National Team, Golden Eaglets, to participate in the upcoming WAFU B Tournament with a view to qualifying for the 2021 Africa U17 Cup of Nations.

As a result of the unfortunate second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the planned physical inauguration of the newly –constituted NFF Sub-Committees could not hold.