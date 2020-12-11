To cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on players, officials, and clubs, the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) at the weekend started distributing COVID-19 palliatives donated to the country by the world golfing body, Royal & Ancient of St. Andrews, Scotland.

The distribution of the first tranche of the palliatives to golf clubs commenced at the just concluded 29th edition of the Port Harcourt Ladies Amateur Open Championship with Bonny International Golf Club (BIGC) the first to receive it.

Presenting the items, which include packs of facemasks and hand sanitisers, to BIGC Captain, Dr. Okuns Ohiosimuan, on behalf of NGF President, Chief Olagunsoye Oyinlola, NGF Director, Finance, Rev. (Mrs.) Omatsola Williams urged golfers to always be safety conscious.

She said, “We have to thank R&A for these palliatives; it will go round the clubs in all zones of the Federation, but we’re beginning with the South-South.

“However, this is to let us know that COVID-19 is still with us and there’s a need for us not to backslide on the safety protocols: washing of hands all the time, wearing your facemasks and social distancing, it’s very important.”

Dr. Ohiosimuan in the same vein commended NGF for being alive to its responsibilities and carrying the clubs along.

Port Harcourt Golf Club’s palliatives were received by the manager, Mr. Pennington.