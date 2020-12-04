By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Independent Investigative Panel on allegations of Human Rights Violations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS and other units of the Nigerian police has retrieved land documents seized from one Me. Gabriel Ofoma, by the Nigerian Police.

The IIP gave a landmark judgement in favour of a complainant, Mr. Gabriel Ofoma who approached the panel praying it to order the police to return the certificate of occupancy of his land confiscated by officers of the Commissioner of Police, CP monitoring Unit of the Nigerian police FCT Command.

After the official hand over of the said document to the real owner chairman of the panel, Justice Suleiman Galadima said: “there is an end to every litigation, and the matter has been put to an end and no more”.

The former Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria commended the police for producing the land title document belonging to the complainant.

Justice Suleiman stated that it is important to encourage a peaceful settlement in all matters, adding that he hopes the police will keep it up. On this note the matter is concluded and closed, the eminent Jurist stated.

Meanwhile, the complainant said he has nothing further against the police, as he is not joining issues with the police.

According to Mr Ofoma, “his prayers before the panel was for the land title document be produced and handed over to him, which the panel succeeded in doing”.

He noted that “ the controversy and dispute over the document is over since his prayers before the panel have been answered”

Counsel to the police, DCP James Idachaba in his submission told the panel that “the police were in the panel to assist the panel and complainants, and that they have been doing that and will continue to do the same, adding that police is not the owner of the title document”.

He said “the police is not in contention or disputing the fact of the matter, saying the person being prosecuted for theft of the document was no more, hence the IPO INSP Iliya in charge of the case was on the ground with the said document and it has been returned to the owner”.

Vanguard News Nigeria