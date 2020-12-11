Augustine Okezie, Katsina

KATSINA State Coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Adamu Umaru has said the commission has received over 100 complaints of rights abuses from January to date.

Umaru, a lawyer, told reporters on Thursday on the sidelines of the 2020 International Human Rights Day Celebration in Katsina that the cases received included assault, rape, domestic violence, breach of trust, among others.

He said: “While the Executive Secretary (ES) of NHRC, Mr. Tony Ojukwu, felicitates with the people of Katsina State and Nigeria in general in celebrating the International Human Rights Day, the commission urges the people not to relent in reporting human rights abuses to it for action.

“This celebration is in line with the theme of the 2020 tagged: ‘Recover better- Stand Up for Human Rights’

“The commission will continue to pursue human rights with all vigour because it is the bedrock of human dignity.

“I enjoin stakeholders to make efforts to join the rest of the world in ending discrimination and marginalisation of any kind, hatred, molestation, nepotism, ethnicity among others”

The chairman of the occasion, Katsina State Chief Judge Justice Musa Abubakar said the International Human Rights Day is aimed at sensitising the public on their rights and privileges.

He said NHRC is expected to investigate and bring cases such as sexual violence in schools, cheating on the vulnerable like women and children to courts for trial.