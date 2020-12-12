Our Reporter

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has facilitated the return of a Nigerian lady, Miss Omowunmi Rhoda Aladeboyeje who was trafficked to Egypt.

Rhoda, 35, arrived in Nigeria on Saturday at 4.50 am via Royal Air Maroc after about eight tortuous months.

According to the report, Rhoda was trafficked by her immediate elder brother who had told her of a nursing job opportunity in the U.S.

However, going to America turned out to be a ruse. She was trafficked to Egypt and went through so much torture and hell.

She was trafficked on March 17, 2020, and claimed to be sexually harassed on a regular basis, beaten frequently and home imprisoned sometimes.

When a distress call from her family member was received by NIDCOM, the Nigerian mission in Cairo was contacted immediately to put all logistics in place to facilitate her return.

With that done, and with Rhoda in the safe custody of the mission, her family made provisions for her ticket home.



Rhoda was profiled by Immigration officials on her return, and handed over to NAPTIP, in the presence of a representative of the family, Engr Benjamin Akinbobola.

An auxiliary nurse by profession, she is presently on her way to her home town Okitipupa in Ondo state.

Meanwhile, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, NIDCOM has again appealed to youths travelling out to be purposeful and beware of dangerous people, trafficking them out for their selfish and personal gains.

Dabiri-Erewa who was represented by Mr. Ayo Okuribido who led a delegation of NIDCOM staff to receive Miss Omowunmi Rhoda Aladeboyeje at Muritala Muhammed Airport Lagos at 2.00 am, restated her appeals for Nigerians especially youth trooping out of the country in search of an elusive greener pasture to be extremely careful so as not to fall into the hands of traffickers.

She also said traffickers must be arrested, named, shamed, and punished for this dastardly act.

NiDCOM boss also commended the Nigerian mission in Cairo for their prompt intervention.

The NIDCOM boss said Rhoda’s story is the same as that of many victims, lured abroad under the guise of securing them a job.

Dabiri-Erewa thanked God for Rhoda for making it back to Nigeria alive and urged her not to be tempted to embark on such a journey again.