THE Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE), has inaugurated a former President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Mr Mustafa Shehu as its new Board of Trustee Chairman (BoT).

NIEEE in a virtual inauguration led by its national chairman, Mr Kings Adeyemi who also doubled as the chairman swore in a seven man BoT members.

Shehu a fellow of the NSE and other professional bodies and current Vice President, World Federal of Engineering Organisations (WFEO) said the composition of the board was robust for quality service delivery.

The new board chairman, who was also a past President of Federation of African Engineering Organisations (FAEO), pledged his commitment and loyalty to the growth of the association.

Shehu also commended the leadership of the NIEEE for progress made so far. “I am formally accepting this responsibility to chair this board for the next four or three years God willing. And it will be my hope and aspiration that all of us will team up together to take NIEEE to a much greater height than we have taken it,’’ he said.

Shehu announced his plans to run as President of the World Federal of Engineering Organisations (WFEO) in 2021 and solicited the support of NIEEE and other engineering bodies.