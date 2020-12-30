Justina Asishana – Minna
The Speaker of the Niger state House of Assembly, Honorable Abdullahi Bawa Wuse and the Clerk, Alhaji Muhammad Abdullahi Bawa have tested negative for COVID-19 after a repeat test was conducted on them.
The duo who spoke to newsmen separately through a WhatsApp and phone conversation affirmed that their repeat COVID-19 test turned out negative.
It would be recalled that two weeks ago, the Speaker, Deputy Majority Leader, Clerk and some other members of the Assembly tested positive for COVID-19 after mass testing was carried out on members and staff of the Assembly.
READ ALSO: U.S. nurse contracts COVID-19 after receiving Pfizer’s vaccine
Speaking, the Clerk, Alhaji Mohammed Kagara said, “I am happy to inform you that I have fully recovered from the COVID-19 infection. I have been tested twice and the results are negative. I thank God for the healing.
“Mr. Speaker has also recovered and he is doing very fine. The two tests conducted on him have returned negative. We are grateful to God.”
Comments