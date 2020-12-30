Justina Asishana – Minna

The Speaker of the Niger state House of Assembly, Honorable Abdullahi Bawa Wuse and the Clerk, Alhaji Muhammad Abdullahi Bawa have tested negative for COVID-19 after a repeat test was conducted on them.

The duo who spoke to newsmen separately through a WhatsApp and phone conversation affirmed that their repeat COVID-19 test turned out negative.

It would be recalled that two weeks ago, the Speaker, Deputy Majority Leader, Clerk and some other members of the Assembly tested positive for COVID-19 after mass testing was carried out on members and staff of the Assembly.

Speaking, the Clerk, Alhaji Mohammed Kagara said, “I am happy to inform you that I have fully recovered from the COVID-19 infection. I have been tested twice and the results are negative. I thank God for the healing.

“Mr. Speaker has also recovered and he is doing very fine. The two tests conducted on him have returned negative. We are grateful to God.”