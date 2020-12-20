Justina Asishana – Minna

The Speaker of the Niger state House of Assembly, Honorable Abdullahi Bawa Wuse and some other members in the state Assembly have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Fear and anxiety have gripped the staff of the Assembly as they are all scared if they had contracted it especially as this is coming after a week of budget screening by the various ministry in the Assembly.

A Source in the Assembly who said that a lot of COVID-19 tests of the members turned up positive refused to name who the other members were but said that the Speaker was among those who tested positive.

Reaching, the Head of Protocol and Information of the Ministry, Alhaji Sabo, said that he is not privy to the information.

He however confirmed that COVID-19 tests were carried out on members during the week but does not know if the results are out and who were infected.

However, the staff of the Assembly and media people have been advising themselves to go for tests since they were in close contact with some of these members during the Week due to the budget screening.