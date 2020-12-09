The Niger State House of Assembly has summoned the Commissioner of Education, Hannatu Salihu, over alleged collection of illegal fees from primary six pupils across the state.



The assembly, during plenary on Wednesday in Minna, resolved to summon the commissioner following a motion on matters of urgent public importance moved by Gambo Suleiman, member representing Paikoro Constituency.

Abdullahi Wuse, Speaker of the Assembly, while reading the resolutions, said the commissioner for education should appear before the lawmakers to explain the reason behind the act.

He said reports from parents indicated that fees ranging from N400 to N2,000 were being collected from primary six pupils, adding that such fees should be refunded to their parents with immediate effect.

Mr Wuse said the assembly had resolved that in compliance with the law, persons involved in the act should be prosecuted.

Earlier, Mr Suleiman in his motion, said that ahead of the conduct of unified examination for exit class in primary schools in the state, pupils were being charged N400 and above each.

He said there was a need to invite the chairperson and management of the state Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to explain why pupils were asked to pay the fee which was against the law of state SUBEB.

He said the Niger State Universal Basic Education Board Law 2005 provides in Section 19 (1), (2) and Section 19 (1) that the state shall provide free compulsory universal basic education for any child of primary and junior secondary school age.

Mr Suleiman added that Section 20 (1) of the law says the services provided in public primary school shall be free of charge.

He said according to Section 20 (2) of the law “a person who receives or obtains fee contrary to the provisions of sub-section (1) of this section, committed an offense and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding N100,000 or imprisonment for three months or both.”

(NAN)