By Adeola Badru

Youths in the Niger-Delta area of Nigeria have called on the Federal Government to immediately release the confiscated property of the former Niger-Delta leader, Oweizide Ekpemupolo (Tompolo).

The call, according to a statement made available to Vanguard on Wednesday, by the President, Odimodi Youth Movement, Com. Edisemi Akin Disi, Tompolo’s confiscated property and companies are yet to be released by the appropriate authorities, adding that the singular act has infringed and defeated the court judgement passed by Justice Buba.

The statement recalled that Justice Ibrahim Buba of the Federal High Court, Lagos, declared Niger-Delta former militant leader, Oweizide Ekpemupolo discharged and acquitted over N45.9bn fraud on July, 15, 2020.

The statement read further: “As a youth leader in the Niger-Delta, I have objectively observed and reviewed the situation of things in the Niger-Delta and the Ijaw Nation.”

“I call on President Buhari to prevail on the appropriate authorities including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to hand over property earlier seized from Tompolo and his company in order to promote the rule of law, fairness and justice.”

“I also call on President Muhammadu Buhari to see and treat Chief Ekpemupolo as a law abiding citizen of Nigeria but not as a second class citizen because he is not from the North,” the statement ended.

