Niger State Government has directed its workers to stay at home from Monday, December 21, 2020.

Head of Service Salamatu Abubakar announced the directive in a statement on Thursday.

Abubakar said the directive is aimed at curbing the speed of COVID-19 as Nigeria battles the the second wave of the virus.

Niger State currently has recorded 302 cases of COVID-19, with 12 deaths from 17 of the 25 local governments in the state.

The state governor Abubakar Bello in November announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered about two weeks later.

The head of service said the workers are to stay at home till further notice. The directive, however, excludes workers on essential services.

