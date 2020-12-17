Breaking News

Niger directs workers to work from home over COVID-19

By
0
niger-directs-workers-to-work-from-home-over-covid-19
Views: Visits 9

Niger State Government has directed its workers to stay at home from Monday, December 21, 2020.

Head of Service Salamatu Abubakar announced the directive in a statement on Thursday.

Abubakar said the directive is aimed at curbing the speed of COVID-19 as Nigeria battles the the second wave of the virus.

Niger State currently has recorded 302 cases of COVID-19, with 12 deaths from 17 of the 25 local governments in the state.

The state governor Abubakar Bello in November announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered about two weeks later.

The head of service said the workers are to stay at home till further notice. The directive, however, excludes workers on essential services.





No comments yet

Mourinho wants killer instinct from Tottenham after Firmino takes Liverpool top

Previous article

BREAKING: Boko Haram Releases New Video Showing Kidnapped Kankara SchoolBoys (VIDEO)

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News