By Justina Asishana, Minna

The Niger State 2021 Appropriation Bill has been signed into law by the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello.

The bill was passed into law by the State House of Assembly on Wednesday with an increase of N2billion.

The governor, who signed the budget at the Government House in Minna, said the government would do its best to use every available legal means to increase the state’s internally generated revenue as suggested by the legislators.

According to him, the 2021 budget is a reflection of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state, adding that the state government had to scale down the size of the budget due to the downturn of the economy.

Bello further said that the 2021 budget is broad and moderately targeted at completing ongoing projects and as such sought the understanding of the people.

Addressing the Speaker of the House, Hon. Abdullahi Bawa Wuse, who was represented by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Jibrin Ndagi Baba, along with other members, the governor commended the legislators for working tirelessly for the quick passage of the budget.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Ndagi Baba, explained that the initial budget, which was over N151.2 billion, was increased by over N2.1 billion. He promised that the legislators will continue to strengthen their oversight function and ensure that budget is strictly adhered to as passed and assented to.