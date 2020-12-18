The Niger state government, in a bid to avert a second wave of the dreaded COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic in the State, has as directed all civil servants in the state to stay at home as from Monday, December 21st, 2020.

The directive, however, exempted those on essential services, like health workers, members of security agencies, the fire service and others.

This directive was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Service, Hajiya Salamatu Abubakar, on Thursday, December 17, 2020. The statement instructed the workers to strictly comply with the order until further notice.

The order, however, did not give a direct answer to what must have triggered the compulsory holiday for the civil servants.

The Street Journal had reported that the Governor of the state, Abubakar Sani Bello, on November 9, 2020, announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and proceeded on self-isolation immediately. He also announced his recovery on 16th November.

This was the second time the governor was testing positive to the virus since it broke out, with the first positive result occurring when the disease initially broke out.

According to available data, 12 deaths have so far been recorded out of 302 cases confirmed in 17 out of the 25 local government areas of the state since the break out of the deadly disease.

