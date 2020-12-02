By Wole Mosadomi – Minna

Civil Servants in Niger state have started an indefinite strike over the deduction of 30% of their June and November salaries.

Labour leaders in the state had held a series of meetings with government officials over the lingering issue with the workers kicking against the deduction and with the government also remaining adamant over the issue.

The negotiation eventually collapsed last week between Labour and government, hence the strike.



Our Correspondent who went round government establishments in Minna, the state capital yesterday reports that , schools and government offices including state hospitals were shut down across the state.

The officials of the Nigeria Labour Congress were also on ground to ensure compliance by all categories of workers.

NLC Chairman, Comrade Yakubu Garba, when contacted expressed satisfaction over the level of compliance.

He said, “all negotiations with the government is all about the welfare of the workers adding that he wants nothing more other than the welfare of the civil servants in the state and nothing else.”

Chairman of the Niger state House of Assembly Committee on Labour and Productivity, Honorable Abdulmalik Madaki Bosso had also paid an unscheduled visit to NLC Secretariat to intervene but the intervention failed.

Meanwhile, the Organized Labour has called on all workers in the state to embark on prayer session for God’s intervention.

The letter which was signed by the NLC Chairman, Comrade Yakubu Garba and the TUC Chairman, Comrade Tanimu Yunusa, urged every civil servant to converge at the Eid Prayer Ground in Unguwan Daji in Minna at 7.30 am on Thursday for the prayers.

