Nigeria: Abducted Katsina Schoolboys Freed

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how gunmen, last week, attacked the public school in Kankara and abducted over 300 students.

Six days after their abduction, students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State have been freed, the Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Mustapha Inuwa, said.

Earlier, the terror group, Boko Haram, claimed responsibility of the abduction and subsequently released a video that showed some of the boys believed to have been abducted from the school pleading for safe return home.

Mr Inuwa told reporters Thursday night that the freed students are being transported from Tsafe town in Zamfara to the Katsina government house tonight.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to address the students tomorrow morning.

Details later… …

