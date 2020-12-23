ASUU says it has suspended the nine-month-old strike while it monitors the compliance level of the federal government.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday said it has conditionally suspended the strike action it embarked on since March over the backlog of unmet agreements between its members and the federal government.

The union said it has suspended the nine-month-old strike while it monitors the compliance level of the federal government on the concessions the latter has made.

Speaking at a briefing at the union’s secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, the union’s president, Biodun Ogunyemi, said this decision was reached after its national executive council met on Tuesday.

Mr Ogunyemi further added that the issue of IPPIS has also been resolved.

On when studies would resume fully in the nation’s public universities in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping across the country, Mr Ogunyemi said the teachers were ready to resume as long full health measures are put in place.

“As far as we are concerned, we are ready to resume work. Let the government do what is needed to ensure safety. We insist that the COVID-19 protocol should be observed.”

The briefing is still on. We will provide more details in our subsequent reporting.