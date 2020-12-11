Nigeria’s ambassador in the United State Justice Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor is dead.

Nsofor, aged 85-year-old, died in the United States where he served Nigeria.

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari appointed Nsofor an ambassador in 2017.

Buhari on Friday commiserated with Nsofor’s family, friends and associates over his demise.

In a telephone call to Jane Nsofor, the widow of the retired justice in New York on Friday, Buhari described Nsofor as “an outstanding judge of rare courage and truth who is not afraid to give justice to whom justice is due.”

Referring to the 2003 presidential election during which Justice Nsofor delivered a minority judgment as a member of the Election Appeal Panel in favour of Buhari as candidate of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), the President said the country will miss people with such exemplary pedigree.

President Buhari, who has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work with Justice Nsofor’s family on the burial arrangements, prayed to God to comfort all who mourn the departed jurist and grant his soul eternal rest.

