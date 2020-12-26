News From Africa

Nigeria: Breaking – Nollywood Filmmaker, Chico Ejiro, Is Dead

Chco Ejiro was a prolific Nollywood filmmaker.

A prolific Nollywood filmmaker and director, Chico Ejiro, is dead.

He passed on in the early hours of Friday, Christmas Day.

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, confirmed the news during a telephone call with our correspondent.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the late director, who was the younger brother of another filmmaker, Zeb Ejiro, had just concluded a movie project.

Details later…

