President Muhammadu Buhari has sent truckloads of relief material for the families of slain farmers at the rice field in Borno State.

The President’s gesture came 48 hours after he had earlier sent his condolences to the families of the slain farmers, government and people of Borno State through a team led by the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan.

Delivering the President’s by humanitarian gesture on Wednesday is the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq.

Umar-Farouq, while presenting the President’s gesture, said: “I am here to convey the sympathy of the Federal Government to the Government and people of Borno State over the sad incident that occurred on Saturday 28th November 2020 in Zabarmari community in Jere Local Government Area of the State where innocent citizens were gruesomely murdered by Boko Haram insurgents.

“Beside the 43 persons that were confirmed dead and subsequently buried, it is learnt that some persons in the community were also abducted by the insurgents and are currently being sought after by combined team of the military and other security agencies.

“It is shocking to imagine this act of gruesome murder by the insurgents. This cannot be justified under any guise. We are all aware that our religion is against what has happened to the innocent and hardworking farmers that were not only working to feed themselves but contributing to the food security of the nation.

“His Excellency The President and Commander-in-Chief Muhammadu Buhari GCFR is saddened by the attack and has directed me to come here to deliver relief supports from the Federal Government to families of the victims and other affected persons.”

The items given to the people of the bereaved village, include: 13,000 bags of 12.5kg rice (5 ½ trailer load), 13,000 bags of 12.5kg maize (5 ½ trailer load), 13,000 bags of 25kg beans (11 trailer load), 13,000 kegs of vegetable oil, 2,116 cartons of seasoning (3 trailer load), 1,083 cartons of tin tomato and 650 bags of salt

The Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum commended the gesture from the President even as he thanked the Minister for her prompt response.