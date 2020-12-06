Coronavirus: Nigeria records three consecutive days of high number of new cases

Nigeria’s coronavirus daily infections have been relatively high in the past three days with 310 new cases recorded on Saturday taking the total to 997 in the last 72 hours, according to health authorities.

The 343 and 324 cases reported earlier on Thursday and Friday were the highest figures since late August.

Nigeria witnessed daily figures below 300 in most of the days between September and November.

The 310 infections recorded on Saturday were from 12 states, taking the total number of cases to 68,937.

One person died from the disease on Saturday taking the total fatality toll to 1,180.

Meanwhile, of the nearly 69,000 infections, 64,650 have been discharged from hospitals after treatment while over 3,000 active cases remain in the country.

This is according to an update Saturday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The 310 new cases were reported from 12 states- FCT (128), Lagos (86), Kaduna (26), Katsina (20), Rivers (19), Oyo (7), Benue (5), Edo (5), Jigawa (5), Ogun (5), Bayelsa (2) and Kano (2).

Again, the FCT and Lagos, the two most affected cities, led in Saturday’s tally with 126 and 86 new cases respectively.

The update came amid a devastating second wave of infections across many parts of the world, especially Europe and America. The global tally has surpassed 66 million infections and 1.5 million deaths.

However, there is optimism in the treatment of the virus as at least two vaccines have shown over 90 per cent effectiveness during trials, according to the manufaturers.

Nigeria has so far tested over 790,000 of its 200 million population for the virus.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has also advised Nigerians to suspend their Christmas and New Year travels to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.