Most schools across Nigeria have already closed for the year.

The Nigerian government has ordered the closure of all schools in the country until January 18, 2021.

The chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, made this known at its briefing on Monday.

Most schools across Nigeria have already closed for the year. But many had scheduled the first and second weeks of January for resumption.

On Monday, Mr Mustapha said the decision to move the date was reached based on advice from the federal ministry of education as part of measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

“The PTF on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Education, expects that schools would have vacated from the 18th December 2020 and remain closed till at least the 18th of January, 2021 to enable the measures introduced to take effect,” he said.

The federal government had on Monday re-introduced some restrictions as Nigeria joins the list of countries experiencing the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Countries across Europe are seeing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases after successfully slowing outbreaks early in the year, declaring more cases each day now than they were during the first wave earlier in the pandemic.

England, Portugal and Hungary are among nations in a second lockdown as the new wave of infections sweeps through, shattering efforts and responses to keep the contagion at bay

Some of the new restrictions announced by the PTF was for states to ensure the immediate closure of all bars, nightclubs and restaurants across the country for a period of five weeks.

Also, informal and formal festivities including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, end of year events should be restricted to not more than 50 persons.

All government staff on GL. 12 and below were also advised to stay home for the next five weeks.