In his first major interview since he replaced Ademola Onikoyi as the captain of National Cricket Team (Yellow Greens), Joshua Ayannaike shares his love for the bat-and-ball game in an exclusive chat with MORAKINYO ABODUNRIN .

GROWING up in Surulere, a suburb of Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, Joshua Ayannaike, the newly-named captain of the Yellow Greens as the country’s national cricket team is called, was used to watching and playing soccer.

By the way, Surulere housed the iconic National Stadium as well as the Teslim Balogun Stadium and it is widely regarded as the country’s sports city for obvious reasons.

While many upstarts were fascinated with the heroics of many football stars from Mathematical Segun Odegbami to Jay-Jay Okocha who at different times electrified the foundation of the sports city, the young Ayannaike out of innate curiosity was bowled over by the bat-and-ball game.

“Of course, they say curiosity killed the cat but in my own case, it was sheer curiosity that led me to playing cricket and I have no regret about it all,” the soft-spoken 27-year-old Ayannaike, in his first major interview since being named the captain of National Cricket Team (Yellow Greens), told The Nation.

“As a young boy growing up and in Surulere for that matter, it was football that mattered and I played a lot of football at school.

“In fact, cricket was not attractive to me initially because everyone was playing football and I was part of the football-loved crowd but out of curiosity, I developed interest in cricket.

“From the start, I really enjoyed running around the cricket course and one other thing; I loved the cricket equipment which is beyond the soccer boots.”

Apart from these, there was also an established filial love for cricket since his sister was already a known face on the course but there is no denying the fact that the younger Ayannaike wanted to make his own mark too.

“Cricket is more or less a family tradition for us,” Ayannaike who was enlisted in 2002 further explained. “My elder sister (Ruth Ayannaike-Lamina) who is currently Lagos State Cricket team’s Assistant Coach also played the game and I was really excited when she brought home the cricket equipment; and that helped in a long way to boost my interest in the game and I have no regret about it.”

There is nothing to regret indeed for Ayannaike because almost two decades into his march through the cricket course, he was named as the captain of the Yellow Greens.

Of course, a cricket team’s captain unlike in many other sports has enormous responsibilities than just leading out his teammates in ceremonial hue.

It has been acknowledged that one of the responsibilities of a cricket captain is to ensure that the match is played according to the rules and traditions of the game.

He is also responsible for ensuring that the spirit of cricket is upheld at all times by all players in the team so that umpires decisions must not be questioned; opponents must not be abused either by word or action and in the event of any kind of unsporting conduct by members of his team, it is the captain’s duty to intervene immediately.

Ayannaike would be the first to admit that being the captain of the Yellow Greens is an enormous task with enviable responsibilities: “It’s a prestigious thing to be named the captain of the national cricket team but it also comes with lots of responsibilities.

“Being the captain, you’ll have to start caring more for the team than ever before. You have to uphold the rules and regulations with everybody and speak to everyone on how to strategize for the good of the sport.”

Yet comparison between being the captain of the Yellow Greens and the Super Eagles is inevitable but Ayannaike surmised that captain of cricket teams shoulders bigger responsibilities than that of soccer teams even if they are less popular.

“Basically, the popularity of football particularly in Nigeria is not the same as cricket,” he said. “Being the captain of the Super Eagles and being the captain of the Yellow Greens are two different things.

“I agree that the Super Eagles captain for instance is popular but the expectation from the Yellow Greens on the field is weightier.

“The expectations of the captain on and off the cricket course can’t be compared with that of a football team; the captain is larger than life with cricket,” noted Ayannaike as he speaks on sundry issues. Excerpts…

Early inspiration as a cricketer

The whole national team players from 2008 to 2013 were my idols. From Wale Adeoye to Kunle Adegbola, Onikoyi Ademola to Sean Philips, Jide Bejide to Chimezie Onwuzulike, Joshua Ogunlola to Saheed Akolade. I grew up watching them play, I loved watching them and my dream even as a schoolboy was to play with them and luckily I did, and still play alongside some of them till now. In terms of international cricket, I would say the likes of Makhaya Ntini, Brian Lara, etc. these guys were good then to read about them, so those guys were really good to look up to and enjoy watching all of them.

Joy of playing cricket

Playing cricket for both state and under-age national teams, I have been opportune to travel a lot over the years, playing in different climates against different people of various backgrounds and cultures; it is usually a whole different level of experience that words can’t explain. You learn a lot both on field and off field that becomes a part of you. I’ve made friends from teammates and opponents alike and some went further to become family. That’s the nature of the game and the nature of sports in general.

Long and short plans playing cricket

Well, it is very difficult to have long term plans since the game in Nigeria is not a full blown professional sport. You can’t really plan a future around that so we are encouraged as youngsters to concentrate a lot on our studies and get a career outside of cricket. My plans are to keep fit always, keep playing and improving myself to be able to play the sport I love at the highest level possible, and lead the team to the highest global ranking.

Popularising cricket in Nigeria

I think that first has to be grassroots development and this means getting as many primary and secondary schools involved in the game. Then we look towards hosting more international matches and broadcasting on live TV and social media, use cricket in adverts for top brands on mass media outlets like TV, billboards, internet etc. get it into people’s faces, then they will start getting interested. These, I think, are major steps that need to be taken in making cricket a household sport.

Being named the national team captain

I got appointed as the captain of the national cricket team just before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. We were to go for a tournament in Kenya in April but were not possible because of COVID-19. But I’m looking forward to some great moments as the captain of the national team.

Best moments yet

My best cricket memory was my debut tournament; the World Cricket League Division 7 in Botswana 2013. First game we were all out for 67 lost to an ageing Fiji team. With our most in-form player getting injured and ruled out of the tournament, hopes were down after two losses. But over the next few days, I saw a great determination and turn around with everyone turning up with unbelievably outstanding performances to get us back to the top of the log in three games and eventually winning the tournament. My first cap and medal for the national team was nothing short of a miracle. I still can’t get the scenes out of my head.

Being happy and sad

Feeling helpless and lacking motivation is never a good thing especially for a sportsman, so for me being with family and friends makes me happy, it reminds me that the most important thing is life. Playing cricket also makes me happy without the added pressure of winning of course…ha-ha but seriously I’ve been lucky in that regard over the years because most times I play, my sister (who is also actively involved in cricket) is usually somewhere around the pitch cheering me on and that brings me joy every time.

Employment of Asanka Gurusinha by NCF

Getting such a high profile coach is highly motivating and great for the team and cricket development generally in the country. This is a major step in advancing all aspects of the game in Nigeria and with his introduction, we hope to improve our global rankings, compete successfully with the top teams in Africa and work our way back into playing the one-day format of the game.

It’s great to finally have coach Asanka here; we are excited and eager to start working with him. I have just read a few things about him; he’s quite respected in international cricket because he was a successful player and coach.