Security agencies have confirmed to the Kaduna State government the killing of a notorious bandit, Nasiru Kachalla.

Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement yesterday explained that Kachalla, who had been on the run for masterminding several criminal acts, including kidnappings, killings, cattle rustling and banditry, was killed in a clash between his gang and a rival group of bandits.

Aruwan said local intelligence networks confirmed that criminals from the rival sides were also killed, including some of Kachalla’s lieutenants.

The statement said: “The clash occurred in a forest around the boundaries of Kajuru-Chikun local government areas of Kaduna Central Senatorial District. A dispute over a large herd of rustled cattle is said to have triggered the fatal confrontation.

“Kachalla and his gang were involved in several crimes, including kidnappings, killings and banditry on the Kaduna-Abuja road and also in the Chikun/Kajuru general areas. He was the mastermind of the 9th January 2020 kidnapping of seminarians of Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaduna, and the 24th January 2020 kidnapping of Mrs Bola Ataga and her two children.

“The criminals later killed one of the seminarians, Michael Nnadi and Mrs. Ataga before releasing her children,” he said.

The statement explained further, “Kachalla’s criminal gang was also responsible for the kidnap of six students and two teachers of Engravers College, in Kakau village of Chikun local government on 3rd October 2019.

“While Kachalla was being pursued, security agents arrested three members of his gang, Tukur Usman, Shehu Bello and Mustapha Mohammed in April 2020 as you can see in the attached picture. Kachalla’s image is also attached, clad in a jacket and a winter cap,” Aruwan added.

In another development, troops repelled an attempted attack by armed bandits along the Galadimawa-Zaria road in Giwa local government area.

The bandits had blocked the road for some minutes, shooting sporadically at motorists plying the route.

A combined team of the 4 Battalion and Field Engineers Regiment of the Nigerian Army mobilised to the location.

“The road was cleared and normalcy was restored, with no kidnapping or harm to motorists. Troops and police are currently dominating the area with patrols,” the statement added.